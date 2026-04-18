CTA highlights case of Tibetan political prisoner and writer Tsultrim Gyaltsen, renews human rights concerns

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has spotlighted Tibetan writer and political prisoner Tsultrim Gyaltsen's case. Gyaltsen was arrested on October 11, 2013 by Chinese authorities on charges of engaging in separatist activities. He was then sentenced to 13 years in prison.

According to the CTA, Gyaltsen, also known by his literary pseudonym "Shokdril" is a respected poet and essayist from Driru County. His works, including 'Chimes of Melancholic Snow' and 'The Fate of Snow Mountain', have earned recognition for their reflective and critical tone on Tibetan identity and society.

The CTA alleged that his arrest was arbitrary, carried out during a nighttime raid, and based on vague accusations of spreading rumours and disrupting social stability.

He is currently believed to be held at Chushur Prison near Lhasa.