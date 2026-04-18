Mamdani endorses City Council candidate who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment

NEW YORK: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsed Lindsey Boylan — the first woman to publicly accuse former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment — in a City Council race on Friday, his latest attempt to wield his political clout to influence Democratic contests.

Boylan “represents the kind of fearless leadership this moment demands,” Mamdani said in a statement.

“She has shown a willingness to tell hard truths, to challenge entrenched power, and to stand up for working people even when it isn’t easy. That courage matters,” he said.

Mamdani ran against Cuomo for mayor last year, beating him once in the Democratic primary, then again in the general election after the former governor ran as a third-party candidate. During that race, Boylan occasionally demonstrated outside Cuomo campaign events to draw attention to the harassment scandal that drove him from power.

The endorsement came as Mamdani, who vaulted from relative obscurity to become a national progressive star last year, has wasted little time testing whether his potent brand can bring about a leftward shift in New York politics.

Just after winning the mayoral election, Mamdani endorsed Brad Lander, a former City Hall challenger, in a race against U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, who has the support of many moderate Democrats, including one of the mayor’s biggest allies, Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Days after Mamdani took office, he waded into another race when he backed Claire Valdez, a democratic socialist state lawmaker, to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez. The incumbent has favored a different heir for her seat in Brooklyn and Queens, putting her at odds with Mamdani after she supported him in the mayor’s race.

In Boylan’s contest, Mamdani’s endorsement is counter to Council Speaker Julie Menin, who has endorsed another candidate for the open seat in Manhattan, as the pair of leaders duel over the city’s budget woes.