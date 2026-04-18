Progressive leaders rally in Barcelona to defend the traditional liberal order

BARCELONA, Spain: Progressive and traditional democratic leaders gathered in Barcelona on Saturday to discuss how to restore faith in the liberal order threatened by a world drifting toward far-right extremism and torn by conflict.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, is hosting two overlapping events about democracy and progressive politics at a convention center in Spain’s second city.

The IV Meeting in Defense of Democracy brought together Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, among the leaders or high-ranking officials of 10 other countries. British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy also attended.

While no leader mentioned Trump in the small part of the meeting open to the press, the staunchly unilateral position of the American president that breaks with decades of U.S. foreign policy, and his derision of NATO and the United Nations, hung over the meetings intent on defending the multilateral rules-based order.

“We all see the attacks against the multilateral system, the repeated attempts to undermine international law and the dangerous normalization of the use of force,” Sánchez said at the start of the meeting.

He said that the focus would be to find ways to reinforce the multilateral order — starting with reforming the U.N., regulating social media to stop the spread of hate speech and disinformation, and methods to combat growing economic inequality.

“We all share the vision that democracy is the best system to respond to the complexities of our societies,” he said.