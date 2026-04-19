Russian attacks kill at least two as Ukraine strikes a Russian drone factory

KYIV: Russian strikes killed at least two people in Ukraine, officials said Sunday, as Ukraine's military struck a drone factory in southwestern Russia.

A 16-year-old boy died and four others were injured in a “massive” nighttime drone strike on Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, according to the head of the city's military administration.

Rescuers found the teenager’s body as they cleared away rubble, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi reported on Telegram on Sunday morning. He said the drone strike also injured three women and one man. Several houses were set on fire, he added.

On Sunday morning, Russian drones also attacked the southern city of Kherson, local officials reported.

A man died of his wounds after a drone hit a van driving through the city centre, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional administration. A second man was hospitalized with blast injuries, regional authorities said.

Russia launched 236 drones into Ukrainian territory overnight into Sunday, Ukraine’s air force reported. Of those, 203 drones were shot down while 32 hit targets in 18 separate locations, it said.