V-P Radhakrishnan meets Sri Lankan President Dissanayake, discusses housing, fishermen issues

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo and discussed various initiatives, including the Indian housing project and fishermen’s issues between the two South Asian neighbours.

Radhakrishnan, who arrived in the Sri Lankan capital earlier in the day on a two-day visit, also discussed ongoing Indian projects in Sri Lanka, with emphasis on the USD 450 million Cyclone Ditwah aid extended by India.

Accompanied by a 49-member delegation, the vice president was received at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo by Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage and other dignitaries.

Radhakrishnan’s visit is the first by an Indian vice president to Sri Lanka. He emphasised India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and bilateral developmental cooperation, officials said.

"Both leaders held productive discussions on further deepening the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka ties, rooted in shared history, strong civilizational and people-to-people linkages," according to a social media post by Radhakrishnan.