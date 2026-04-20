7.5 quake rocks Japan, tsunami alerts triggered across northeast coast

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck northeastern and northern Japan on Monday, prompting a tsunami warning, the country’s weather agency said.

An 80-cm tsunami was observed at Kuji port in Iwate Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake hit at 4:53 p.m., registering an upper 5 on Japan’s 7-point seismic intensity scale, and occurred at a depth of 10 km, according to the agency, Kyodo reported. Public broadcaster NHK also confirmed the depth at 10 km.

The US Geological Survey said, “Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 – 100 km ENE of Miyako, Japan.” The magnitude was initially estimated at 7.4 before being revised upward.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that quakes of a similar scale could occur over the next week, Kyodo said.

Tsunami warnings were issued for the Pacific coasts of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate prefectures, with waves of up to 3 metres expected to arrive immediately.

No abnormalities were reported at the Higashidori and Onagawa nuclear plants in Aomori and Miyagi prefectures, or at the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini plants in Fukushima Prefecture, according to their operators, Kyodo reported.

Addressing reporters, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged residents in affected areas to move to higher ground.

JR East said it has suspended Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train services between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori.

(With inputs from ANI)