China calls Strait of Hormuz international waterway; Xi Jinping pushes for reopening

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday described the Strait of Hormuz as an 'international waterway' and called for its opening for normal passage of ships.

This comes amid assertions by Iran that it has an inalienable right over it.

"The Strait of Hormuz should maintain normal passage, as this serves the common interests of regional countries and the international community," Xi told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a phone call.

This is the first statement by the Chinese leader on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, followed by the US blockade of Iranian ports in their current conflict.

The closure of the Strait has resulted in acute energy shortages across the world, especially in Asia, and China, which is a major importer of Iranian oil, is increasingly concerned about the prolongation of the US-Israel-Iran war.

China supports regional countries in building a common home of good-neighbourliness, development, security and cooperation, holding their future in their own hands, and promoting lasting peace and security in the region, Xi said.