India strengthens Gulf strategy as NSA Doval engages Saudi leadership

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday in a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at strengthening India’s strategic and economic cooperation with the Gulf region, according to official sources.

The visit, undertaken on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran and its wider regional repercussions. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the outreach reflects India’s continued focus on maintaining close engagement with key Gulf partners during a period of geopolitical uncertainty.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that Doval held a series of high-level meetings with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Energy Minister, and his security counterpart. “These discussions were useful in exchanging perspectives on regional developments and further strengthening bilateral relations,” he said.

According to officials, the talks centered on what were described as four key pillars of the India–Saudi partnership: ensuring the stability of critical supply chains amid global disruptions, addressing security concerns in strategic maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz and the broader Persian Gulf, expanding intelligence and security cooperation, and deepening economic ties between the two countries.

The discussions also took place against the backdrop of wider instability across West Asia, including ongoing conflicts in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. India reiterated its consistent position calling for restraint, protection of civilians, and a return to dialogue as the only viable path toward de-escalation.

With a large Indian diaspora in the Gulf and the region playing a crucial role in India’s energy security, officials emphasized that sustained engagement with all key stakeholders—including Israel, Palestine, and Iran—remains essential to safeguarding India’s long-term strategic and economic interests.

(With inputs from ANI)