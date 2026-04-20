Iran: US, Israel ‘failed on all counts’ in conflict

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has said that both the United States and Israel failed to meet their military objectives during recent hostilities involving Iran, and warned that Washington would be no more successful in negotiations than it was on the battlefield.

In an interview with Russian daily Vedomosti, as cited by Al Jazeera, Jalali rejected claims that the campaign against Iran had achieved any of its stated goals. He said early rhetoric from opposing forces had suggested ambitions ranging from regime change to broader military control.

“They stated that they could conquer all of Iran in a few days and carry out regime change,” Jalali was quoted as saying, questioning whether any of those objectives had been realised. “In which of their tasks have they achieved success? Not in one. The attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel have failed,” he added.

According to the report, Jalali also argued that US objectives shifted over time, moving away from regime change toward narrower concerns, including securing maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz. He dismissed such efforts as ineffective, saying they “do not make any sense” in the face of what he described as Iran’s continued resolve.

He further suggested that military pressure had only strengthened domestic cohesion in Iran. Referring to earlier diplomatic discussions, Jalali claimed Washington had initially supported elements of Tehran’s 10-point proposal before withdrawing that backing.