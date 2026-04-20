Iran vows swift response after US seizes tanker in Gulf of Oman

WASHINGTON: Iran's military has vowed a swift response to the US seizure of an Iranian-flagged tanker in the Gulf of Oman, state media reported on Sunday.

The military headquarters said the attack and subsequent boarding of the ship by US forces was a violation of the ceasefire and denounced it as piracy, Iran's state-run broadcaster said.

The US Navy said it attacked and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship after it allegedly attempted to evade a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.

The US said it fired on the vessel and seized it because it had crossed the blockade line after ignoring multiple warnings.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Aragchi, told his Pakistani counterpart that Washington's demands in negotiations, along with its threats to Iranian ships and ports, were "clear signs" of America's disingenuousness.

The country's top diplomat made the remarks during a phone call with Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, according to Iranian state media.

This is another indication that the Washington–Tehran stand-off is intensifying as the ceasefire is set to expire on Wednesday.

It could also disrupt plans for a new round of US–Iran talks in Islamabad this week.

US President Donald Trump had earlier announced that American negotiators would travel to Pakistan on Monday for another round of talks with Iran.

There has been no official comment from Iranian authorities on Trump's announcement.