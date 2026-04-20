Man sentenced to death in Pak for wife's 'honour killing'

LAHORE: A Pakistani court on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in the name of 'honour', an official said.

The convict brutally killed his young wife by slitting her throat with a knife last year, according to the prosecution.

He suspected that his wife had an affair with a man from her locality in Kahna, a thickly populated area of Lahore.

The court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to death along with a fine of PKR 300,000, according to the court official.

"Additional Sessions Lahore Judge Ijaz Ahmed Bosal on Monday handed down a death sentence to Muhammad Azam for murdering his wife for what he claimed was 'disgracing the family honour," the official said.

Honour killing in Pakistan remains a severe, persistent issue with hundreds of women murdered annually, often driven by strict patriarchal norms and rural tribal systems.

Hundreds of women (estimated over 700-1,000 per year) are killed for disgracing the "honour" of the family, with the highest rates reported in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

Killings often result from accusations of illicit relationships, marrying against family consent, or perceived insults to family reputation.