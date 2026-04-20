World

Over 3,300 people have died in Iran during war

The figure came from Abbas Masjedi, the head of Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization.
Displaced people cross a destroyed bridge they return to their villages, following a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, in Tayr Felsay village, southern Lebanon, Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Displaced people cross a destroyed bridge they return to their villages, following a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, in Tayr Felsay village, southern Lebanon, Sunday, April 19, 2026. (Photo | AP)
Associated Press
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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Iran on Monday offered a new death toll for its war with Israel and the United States, with its forensic chief saying at least 3,375 people had been killed in the conflict.

The figure came from Abbas Masjedi, the head of Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization.

Masjedi, quoted by the judiciary’s Mizan news agency and other outlets Monday, said only four of the dead remain unidentified.

His comments did not break down casualties among civilians and security forces, instead just saying that 2,875 were male and 496 were female.

Masjedi said 383 of the dead were children 18 years old and under.

Masjedi’s figures raised questions about whether or not they included security force members, particularly given the levels of intense bombings targeting military bases and arsenals in the country.

West Asia conflict
Iran War
Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization

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