US negotiators will soon head to Pakistan for new talks with Iran: Source

WASHINGTON: A US delegation will head to Pakistan "soon" for a new round of peace negotiations with Iran, a source familiar with the plan told AFP on Monday, as Iran said it had yet to decide whether to attend.

After initial talks in Islamabad ended without a deal earlier this month, both sides have accused the other of breaching a temporary truce that is now in its final days.

President Donald Trump told Bloomberg News it was "highly unlikely" he would extend the two-week ceasefire that he said ends on Wednesday evening US eastern time.

He separately told PBS News that if the ceasefire ends without a peace deal "then lots of bombs start going off."

Asked if Iran would attend talks that were meant to take place on Monday in Islamabad, Trump said he did not know.

"They're supposed to be there. We agreed to be there," he said.

In spite of the uncertainty, security was stepped up in Islamabad with road closures and traffic restrictions across the Pakistani capital.

"We have no plans for the next round of negotiation, and no decision has been made in this regard," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Monday.

The White House has said Vice President JD Vance would lead the delegation, after Trump said he would not, citing security concerns.