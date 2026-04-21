11 injured in clash at gurdwara in Germany, triggering major police operation

CHANDIGARH: At least 11 people were injured after two groups of more than 40 people, mostly Sikhs, clashed at a gurdwara in Moers, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, triggering a major police operation.

According to German media, the incident took place on Sunday when a dispute escalated into a large-scale altercation. Most of the injured suffered head injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the clash stemmed from disputes over the gurdwara’s finances and management. Police have not confirmed a specific cause but said initial findings suggest the dispute may be linked to the election of a new board of directors.

"The background to this clash is a long term dispute between former committee members and the current members as there have been problemfor quite some time and also involved finances belonging to the sikh community. But mainly issue was about influence and control over the gurdwara,’’ a local told the German media.

The violence prompted a large police response. Around 100 officers, including a Special Task Force (SEK) unit from Dusseldorf, surrounded the gurdwara following reports of gunfire. Armed personnel took positions while a helicopter provided aerial support.

Police detained at least one individual and began collecting evidence, including shell casings that suggested a blank-firing pistol may have been used. Investigators are working to identify those involved and determine how the violence unfolded.

The injured were treated at the scene by paramedics and emergency services. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Videos on social media showed a mass brawl, with some individuals pulling out kirpans as the violence escalated. "Some miscreants started attacking us. They were carrying weapons and fired on us. There were women and children inside," a witness claimed.