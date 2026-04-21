Beijing rejects claims of ties to Iranian vessel seized by US in Gulf

China on Tuesday rejected claims that it was connected to an Iranian cargo ship seized by the US in the Gulf, which was reportedly carrying chemical materials used to make missiles.

"To my knowledge, this is a foreign-flagged container ship. China opposes any malicious linking and hype," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a press briefing in Beijing.

Jiakun was reacting to allegations by former US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley.

In a post on X, Haley claimed that the ship seized by the US was headed from China to Iran and is linked to chemical shipments for missiles.

"It refused repeated orders to stop. Another reminder that China is helping prop up Iran's regime - a reality that can't be ignored," Haley said.

A US naval ship enforcing the blockade of ships going to Iranian ports fired at the cargo ship when it reportedly failed to heed calls to stop.

The US Marines later boarded the ship and seized it.

The Iranian military warned that it would respond to the US' action against the container ship.

"The 'aggressor United States,' by violating the ceasefire and engaging in maritime highway robbery, attacked an Iranian commercial vessel in the waters of the Sea of Oman," CNN quoted Iran's military as saying.