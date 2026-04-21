Canadian citizen killed in shooting at Mexico’s Teotihuacan

A shooting at the ancient Teotihuacan pyramids has left a Canadian tourist dead and more than a dozen others injured, authorities said Monday.

According to a statement from Mexico’s security cabinet, a man opened fire at the popular archaeological site, killing a Canadian woman before turning the weapon on himself. Officials said a firearm, a bladed weapon and ammunition were recovered at the scene.

At least 13 people were hurt in the attack. Eight remained hospitalized as of late Monday, with several victims suffering gunshot wounds while others were injured in the panic as visitors fled the area.

Canada’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that one of its citizens was killed and another wounded. In a statement, it expressed condolences to the victims’ families and thanked Mexican authorities for their response.

Footage shared on social media showed tourists running for safety near the Pyramid of the Moon as gunfire echoed across the site.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum described the incident as deeply distressing and extended her solidarity to those affected. She said federal authorities have been instructed to carry out a full investigation and provide support to victims and their families, adding that officials are in contact with the Canadian Embassy.

Emergency response teams from federal, state and local agencies were deployed, while Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said it is coordinating with foreign embassies to assist injured nationals.

State of Mexico Governor Delfina Gómez also offered condolences, expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

Located about 50 kilometers northeast of Mexico City, Teotihuacan is one of the country’s most visited heritage sites. Recognized by UNESCO, the ancient city dates back to between the 1st and 7th centuries and is famed for its monumental architecture, including the Pyramid of the Sun, the Pyramid of the Moon and the Temple of Quetzalcoatl.

(With inputs from ANI)