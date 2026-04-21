'Keep the pain inside': On Ukraine front, married medics face war side by side

While Ukrainian combat medic Anastasia Podobailo cleaned blood from a wounded soldier's arm and called him "little bun", her colleague and husband Mykola Yasinenko checked the patient's intravenous drip was flowing.

The couple navigated their small surgery together and treated the groaning serviceman, following a closely choreographed routine perfected over years of working shoulder-to-shoulder throughout Russia's invasion.

"We know our strengths, and, well, our not-so-perfect sides," 27-year-old Podobailo told AFP at their military field hospital in the eastern Donetsk region.

"We've worked together for so long, we hardly need to communicate -- except by looking at each other," added Yasinenko, 31.

The effort to hold back Russian troops has permeated into all areas of life in Ukraine such that family members and couples like Podobailo and Yasinenko are serving together, finding solace from grief and exhaustion.

The pair, working in the 56th brigade, met in 2021, just before the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Yasinenko, a native of the port city of Mariupol now occupied by Russia, was posted to the base where Podobailo, from northeastern Kharkiv, was stationed.

"We understood who we were choosing right from the start. It's hard to wear a mask at war," Yasinenko said, recounting the early days of their relationship and the beginning of the fighting.

In the high-stakes work environment, their personalities complement each other. Yasinenko, with tattooed arms, is reserved. Podobailo, they both agreed, has a more open personality, and her smaller stature and soothing voice make her a calming presence in the surgery, particularly among troops rendered aggressive from shock.