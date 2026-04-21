Mexican President Sheinbaum demands explanation after US officials die after operation in Chihuahua

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday she would demand explanations over what US and Mexican officials were doing in northern Chihuahua when they died in an accident over the weekend, noting that any joint collaborations between the local government and the US without federal permission would be a violation of Mexican law.

The crash, following an operation to destroy a clandestine drug lab in a rural area, has reignited a debate over the extent of U.S. involvement in Mexican security operations.

Speculation was only fueled by Sheinbaum, local officials and the U.S. Embassy appearing to contradict each other and at times themselves, and offering sparse details about the U.S. officials who died.

"It was not an operation that the security cabinet was aware of," Sheinbaum told journalists. "We were not informed; it was a decision by the Chihuahua government."

It comes at a key moment for the relationship between the two neighboring nations as Mexico faces escalating pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump crack down on cartels and Sheinbaum underscores Mexico's sovereignty.

Sheinbaum said her government would investigate the incident to ensure no laws were broken after the deaths on Sunday, adding that state governments must have authorization from Mexico's federal government to collaborate with U.S. and other foreign entities "as established by the Constitution."