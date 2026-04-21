'Strangled': Pakistan faces economic imperative in Iran war peace push

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Nadeem sat on a plastic chair outside his bedding store in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, scrolling through his phone as he waited for customers he knew were not coming.

Between rising fuel costs and rolling blackouts due to the US-Israel war on Iran, and government restrictions on opening hours aimed at saving electricity, he said the effect on business owners has been "devastating".

"We can't cover our expenses, and neither do we have the income to be able to pay our workers' salaries," the 40-year-old told AFP this week.

Pakistan has been enjoying the diplomatic spotlight as it mediates between the United States and Iran, burnishing its credentials as a regional power -- but it has a pressing economic imperative to resolve the crisis, too.

Ravaged by decades of external shocks and mismanagement, Pakistan's economy is heavily dependent on oil and natural gas imports from the Gulf, and a sustained supply and price shock could push the country's nascent macroeconomic recovery back over the edge.

Some say the process has already begun. Petrol prices are up by more than 14 percent at the pump, and last week authorities ordered widespread rolling blackouts to save precious natural gas.

"When petrol goes up, everything becomes more expensive," said Waqar Saleem, a day labourer at an Islamabad shoe store. "Flour, sugar, everything. When we go to get vegetables they tell us that freight transportation is closed."

For economic analyst Khurram Husain, the blackouts are the main problem, with knock-on effects for both industries and households.

"This is the real crisis," he said.

The shock is hitting just as the country was cautiously emerging from the depths of one of its cyclical economic upheavals.