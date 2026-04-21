Trump calls on Iran to release eight women ahead of potential Islamabad talks

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Iran to release eight women ahead of potential Islamabad talks.

The president reposted a photo of six women and two teen girls on social media Tuesday morning that a conservative activist noted are facing prosecution by the Iranian government.

"I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm!" Trump posted.

"Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!" Five of those in the photo flagged by Trump were arrested during widespread anti-government protests earlier this year, according to human rights groups.

One of the women, from Iran's minority Bahai faith, is accused of being part of a network described as "satanic and under the influence of Israel."

Bita Hemmati was sentenced to death in Tehran after taking part in the protests, according to the Washington-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran.

Mahboubeh Shabani was arrested in the city of Mashhad during the protests.

She's charged with "enmity of God," which carries the death sentence, according to human rights monitor Hengaw.