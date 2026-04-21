Tucker Carlson expresses regret over support for Trump as feud escalates

The relationship between Donald Trump and conservative commentator Tucker Carlson has deteriorated sharply, evolving into a public and increasingly personal feud.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Carlson struck a reflective tone during a conversation with his brother, Buckley Carlson. He expressed regret over his past support for Trump, acknowledging that his role in promoting the president now weighs heavily on him. Carlson admitted he feels “tormented” and offered an apology to viewers, saying he did not intend to mislead the public but accepts responsibility for his influence.

He also suggested that early warning signs about Trump’s character were visible but overlooked by supporters, including himself. While stopping short of directly naming the president in some criticisms, Carlson questioned whether those backing Trump had ignored obvious flaws in pursuit of political success.

Trump, in turn, has responded with a series of pointed personal attacks. In recent public statements, he mocked Carlson’s academic background and dismissed him as “overrated,” escalating tensions between the two figures.

Carlson has also voiced concerns about the administration’s foreign policy direction, particularly regarding tensions involving Iran and Israel. He has reportedly criticised figures such as Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed unease over rhetoric suggesting catastrophic consequences if diplomatic agreements fail. In one interview, Carlson said he was “horrified” by such warnings.

In a separate appearance, he portrayed Trump as constrained by external influences, claiming the president “can’t make his own decisions” and is “hemmed in by other forces.”