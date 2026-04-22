'Completely deprived of education': War with Pakistan halts school for Afghan border children

BARIKOT: There are no children in the Afghan border village of Barikot, where the school has been smashed by shells and the playground sits deserted after weeks of war with Pakistan.

Almost all of the 8,000 residents fled after the conflict erupted in late February, but AFP journalists travelled to the remote area of the Hindu Kush just after the road to Barikot reopened this week.

Ruhollah Khpalwak, a shopkeeper whose store was destroyed, stood in the school science lab that was littered with broken glass. "This is the school where I studied. I feel really sad," said the 23-year-old.

The site had welcomed pupils from primary through to high school, but the complex had extensive damage that residents attributed to Pakistani fire. Dust covered the abandoned books, while outdated schedules hung on the walls.

The Barikot school is one of 22 in need of urgent reconstruction in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunar province, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). About 12,000 students displaced or affected by the war need safe spaces to learn or catch up on classes in Afghanistan, OCHA said in a report this month.

Along Barikot's high street, shops were shut, and some had been reduced to rubble. Hundreds of civilians were killed in Afghanistan along the border and elsewhere in the country, according to the UN, before China brokered talks that largely halted fighting.