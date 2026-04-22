Pak PM thanks Trump as he cites Islamabad's request for Iran ceasefire extension; Vance visit called off

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked US President Donald Trump for extending the ceasefire with Iran, after Washington said the move was made at Pakistan’s request amid stalled diplomatic efforts.

Sharif, in a post on X, said: “On my personal behalf and on behalf of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, I sincerely thank President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course.”

He added that Pakistan would continue its efforts for a negotiated settlement of the conflict and expressed hope that both sides would respect the truce and move towards a “comprehensive ‘Peace Deal’” during a proposed second round of talks in Islamabad.