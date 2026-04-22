Wildfires across Georgia, Florida have destroyed nearly 50 homes, are forcing evacuations

ATLANTA: Wildfires burning across the southeastern U.S. were intensifying Wednesday after destroying nearly 50 homes in southeastern Georgia and forcing evacuations in some communities.

Some of the biggest fires were popping up between and around Jacksonville, Florida, and along Georgia's coast. A long drought, low humidity and strong winds are fueling the blazes, and Florida is facing one of its worst fire seasons in decades.

In southeastern Georgia, 47 homes were lost Tuesday in a fast-moving wildfire, according to Joey Cason, the Brantley County manager.

“There were literally evacuations that were taking place with people removed by our EMS service from the porch as the fire was in their backyard,” Cason told WJAX-TV.