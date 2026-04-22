'Will push for it': UNSG candidate Bachelet responds as India presses on UNSC reform, Global South goals

India raised two issues and sought Bachelet's perspectives on them.

"It is evident that today the UN Security Council framework reflects the realities of a different era. Your vision statement advocates sustaining and advancing ongoing reforms at the UN. I request you to elaborate on the steps you plan to pursue in order to realise this objective," George said.

Posing the second question, George said Bachelet's vision statement puts special attention towards Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) in view of sustainable development.

"We are keen to know more about your thoughts and approach towards achieving the developmental goals of the Global South," he said.

Bachelet, who has been jointly nominated by Brazil and Mexico, stressed that it is important for her that the Secretary General understand the different realities and can find ways of doing things in the best possible manner.

"It's clear for me that the UN80 process had to be really reflecting what's going on and can be implemented," she said, referring to the ambitious initiative launched by Guterres aimed at transforming the 80-year old global organisation to make it more effective and efficient in dealing with current geo-political realities and challenges.

Bachelet said it must be ensured that LDCs, LLDCs and SIDS are well-represented in the different decision-making positions at the UN and at the Secretariat so that their "voices are heard" not only in certain groups but on a daily basis.

"Structural reforms that combine efficiency... that can strengthen the ability to serve member states is something that will be an important part of my tenure, if I'm selected, but also prioritising the needs of the Global South," she said.

Apart from Bachelet, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and former Vice President of Costa Rica Rebeca Grynspan is the other woman candidate in the running for UN Secretary General. Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi and former President of Senegal, Macky Sall, are also vying for the position.

The United Nations has been led by nine Secretaries General, all of them men, and has never seen a female leader at its helm in 80 years of its existence. The Secretary-General is appointed by the 193-member General Assembly "upon the recommendation of the Security Council", the powerful but divided 15-nation body where China, France, Russia, the UK and the US sit as permanent members and have veto powers.

A UN General Assembly resolution adopted in September last year had noted "with regret" that no woman has ever held the position of Secretary-General and had encouraged Member States to "strongly consider nominating women as candidates" for the top post.