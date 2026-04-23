At least 10 killed in Pakistan mining project attack

QUETTA: A group of militants killed at least 10 people at a copper and gold mining project in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, officials said on Thursday, the latest violence in a region facing an armed separatist movement.

About 40 militants on motorcycles and other vehicles stormed the mining project site of Pakistani company National Resources Private Limited (NRL) in the Darigwan area of Chagai district on Wednesday.

"The attack left ten people dead, including seven workers and three security personnel," a local administration official told AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

"There are unconfirmed reports that militants also took some employees hostage," he added.

A local police official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the details of the attack to AFP.

The company acknowledged the attack late Wednesday, saying security forces responded "promptly and have secured the area".