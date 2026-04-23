Atleast 17 injured, five critically, after two trains collide head-on in Denmark

Two commuter trains collided in Denmark early Thursday, leaving 17 people injured, including five critically, in what police described as a major incident.

The crash occurred at around 6.30 am near a level crossing in a rural wooded area close to Hillerød, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Copenhagen. A total of 38 people were aboard the two trains, according to police.

Emergency services said at least 17 people were injured, including five who were in critical condition at the scene. Officials had initially reported four critically injured, but later revised the figure to five. It was not immediately clear whether the train drivers were among those hurt.

Visuals from the scene showed the yellow and grey locomotives smashed and buckled, with shattered glass from windshields and windows, though both trains and their carriages remained upright on the tracks.

A large number of ambulances and police personnel were dispatched, and all passengers were evacuated. Some of the injured were airlifted to hospitals, according to Gribskov mayor Trine Egetved, who said she was “deeply upset and shocked” by the incident. The rail line is widely used by local residents, workers and schoolchildren.

Emergency crews concluded rescue operations about three hours after the crash, while investigators continued to examine the scene. Police said they were still gathering information and could not immediately determine the cause of the collision.