Chinese envoy calls Shehbaz, appreciates Pakistan’s efforts to mediate US-Iran tensions

Amid Pakistan's diplomatic engagements aimed at bringing Tehran and Washington to the negotiating table for the second round of talks, Chinese envoy to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Thursday called on PM Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the West Asia situation.

Ambassador Jiang paid a courtesy call on PM Shehbaz. Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar were also present at the meeting.

According to a statement by the PM Office, the regional situation in West Asia and Pakistan's peace efforts also came under discussion during the meeting.

“The Chinese Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and expressed China’s appreciation of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts for lasting peace in the region,” the statement read.

The ambassador also reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening its iron-clad ties with Pakistan and to take them to new heights, as envisioned by President Xi Jinping.

The Prime Minister, expressing his satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China bilateral relations, reaffirmed that Pakistan took great pride in its All-Weather Cooperative Strategic Partnership with China.

He also spoke of his resolve to continue working closely with the Chinese leadership to ensure that the relationship grows from strength to strength.

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm regards and greetings to President Xi and Premier Li Qiang.

(With inputs from PTI)