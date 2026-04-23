Lebanon decries Israeli demolition of homes in areas occupied after ceasefire

BEIRUT: In areas of southern Lebanon it has occupied since agreeing last week to a ceasefire with Hezbollah, the Israeli army has been destroying homes it says were used as outposts by the Iran-backed militant group.

But the demolitions are happening on such a wide scale that residents, Lebanese officials and UN peacekeepers are increasingly worried that large numbers of people displaced by the latest war will have nowhere to return if the fragile truce holds.

From a hill overlooking Beit Lif — about 4 km (2.5 mi) north of Lebanon's border with Israel — Associated Press journalists could see that the village, once home to a few thousand people, had been almost entirely flattened.

"They were demolishing it gradually until they reached the main square and now, as you can see, there are no more houses," said Hassan Sweidan, a resident of a neighboring village.

Lebanese officials plan to raise the issue of widespread demolitions on Thursday when they hold ceasefire talks with their Israeli counterparts in Washington — part of the first direct negotiations between the two countries in decades.

Because of security concerns and limited access, neither UN peacekeepers nor Lebanese officials have been able to conduct a detailed survey of the villages where demolitions are taking place. But observers have described entire residential neighborhoods in multiple villages being systematically destroyed.

A 10-day ceasefire is shaky

On March 2, two days after the US and Israel launched the war with Iran, Hezbollah entered the fray by firing missiles into northern Israel. The group had been under pressure by the Lebanese government to disarm following its previous war with Israel in 2024, but refused to do so.

Israel responded with an intense bombing campaign and ground invasion of Lebanon that prompted hundreds of thousands of people to flee the southern part of the country. The fighting has killed around 2,300 people in Lebanon, including hundreds of women and children.