Trump amplifies controversial remarks on birthright citizenship referencing India and China

U.S. President Donald Trump has drawn attention after sharing a video featuring conservative author and radio host Michael Savage, in which Savage sharply criticizes the concept of birthright citizenship.

The clip, originally broadcast on Savage’s Newsmax program The Savage Nation, was reposted by a Truth Social account that amplifies the president’s online activity. In the video, Savage argues that current interpretations of birthright citizenship laws allow immigrants to exploit the system by entering the United States late in pregnancy so their children are born as citizens.

In the clip, Savage claimed that the practice creates a loophole in which a child born in the United States automatically gains citizenship, after which extended family members can later immigrate—remarks he framed using derogatory language about countries such as China and India.

Savage framed his critique around a recent hearing at the Supreme Court of the United States, expressing frustration with what he described as overly technical legal arguments. He claimed the issue extends beyond legal interpretation, calling it a matter of public opinion rather than constitutional nuance.

In his commentary, Savage also took aim at legal advocates supporting birthright citizenship, including attorneys he associated with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). He accused the organization of pushing policies that, in his view, undermine the country’s social and demographic stability.