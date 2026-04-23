Trump orders military to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian small boats choking Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. military to “shoot and kill” Iranian small boats choking the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's post on social media came shortly after the US military seized another tanker associated with the smuggling of Iranian oil, ratcheting up a standoff with Tehran over the strait through which 20 per cent of all crude oil and natural gas traded passes.

"I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump posted.

"There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine sweepers' are clearing the Strait right now."

"I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!" Trump added.

He also said the military is intensifying mine clearing operations in the critical waterway.

The move comes a day after Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guards attacked three cargo ships in the strait, capturing two of them.

The Defence Department released video footage earlier on Thursday of US forces on the deck of the Guinea-flagged oil tanker Majestic X, which was seized in the Indian Ocean.

"We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate," a Pentagon statement said.

Ship-tracking data showed the Majestic X in the Indian Ocean between Sri Lanka and Indonesia, roughly the same location as the oil tanker Tifani, earlier seized by American forces.

It had been bound for Zhoushan, China.

The vessel previously had been named Phonix and had been sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in 2024 for smuggling Iranian crude oil in contravention of US sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

There was no immediate response from Iran on the news of the seizure.

On Tuesday, Trump extended a ceasefire while maintaining an American blockade of Iranian ports.

There was no immediate sign whether peace talks, previously hosted by Pakistan, would resume anytime soon.