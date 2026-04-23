Turkish national among 10 killed in Pakistan mining project attack

QUETTA: A group of militants killed at least 10 people at a copper and gold mining project in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, officials said on Thursday, the latest violence in a region facing an armed separatist movement.

About 40 militants on motorcycles and other vehicles stormed the mining project site of Pakistani company National Resources Private Limited (NRL) in the Darigwan area of Chagai district on Wednesday.

"At least 10 people were killed in the incident, including a Turkish national, six workers, and three guards," a local administration official told AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The Turk and three guards were killed in an explosion when a fuel tanker at the mine exploded during the attack, the local official said.

"The militants also abducted one Turkish national during the attack," he said.

A police official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the details of the attack to AFP. He said eight people were wounded.

The company acknowledged the attack late Wednesday, saying security forces responded "promptly and have secured the area".