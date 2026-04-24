'Hands off': Teddy bear tale teaches French preschoolers consent

PARIS: Preschoolers watch attentively as French actor Lucie Langlais Vignon, 41, holds up stuffed toys to tell the story of the bear cub who scolds the duckling for reaching up her skirt.

"Hands off kitty, they're my private parts," the teddy sings to the duck -- and to children aged three to five sitting on mats and benches at a Paris kindergarten during the Easter holidays.

"Hands off kitty, you need to respect them."

By the time the play finishes, several kids are chanting its catchy chorus to themselves as they put their coats back on.

Parents in the French capital have been especially concerned about how to protect their children, after dozens of school aides -- non-teaching staff who look after children during recess -- were suspended over the past year for allegedly sexually abusing pupils, some as young as three.

Langlais Vignon, a mother of two children aged four and seven, says she may have part of the solution.

"Knowledge is power," said the actor, who explained her mother's clear education on consent helped her avoid a molesting adult as a girl.

"A child who knows their rights is less vulnerable."

Her fluffy toy show titled "Pas touche minouche" ("Hands off kitty") is just one of several private initiatives in France to help educate young children about consent.

An estimated 160,000 children suffer rape or sexual assault each year in France, overwhelmingly from men, according to an independent commission called CIVIISE.

Three pupils in each classroom, on average, are estimated to be or have been victims.