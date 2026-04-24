Israel carries out airstrikes in Southern Lebanon despite ceasefire extension claim

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday said it carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon, targeting what it described as militant infrastructure, despite an announced ceasefire extension between Israel and Lebanon.

In a statement posted on X, the Israeli Air Force said it struck military facilities in the Khirbet Salam and Tulin areas, alleging they were used by Hezbollah to plan attacks against Israeli forces and the Israeli state.

“The strikes were carried out in response to rocket fire launched by the Hezbollah terror organization toward the Shlomi area last night,” the post added.

The strikes came even as US President Donald Trump claimed earlier that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to extend a ceasefire by three weeks following high-level discussions involving officials from both countries in Washington.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday (local time), Trump said, “We had a great meeting with very high officials of Lebanon and Israel… over the next couple of weeks, the president of Lebanon and the prime minister of Israel will be coming here.”

He added that both sides had agreed to “an additional three weeks of no firing,” while acknowledging ongoing concerns involving Hezbollah.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said senior US officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, had participated in talks with Israeli and Lebanese representatives. He described the discussions as “very historic” and said the US would support Lebanon in strengthening its security against Hezbollah.

Vice President JD Vance also called the reported extension of the ceasefire “a major, historic moment,” crediting Trump’s direct involvement for helping secure the arrangement.

(With inputs from ANI)