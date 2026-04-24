Kuwait says drones coming from Iraq target border posts

Kuwait City, Kuwait: The Kuwaiti military said on Friday that two drones coming from the direction of neighbouring Iraq struck border posts on its northern frontier with the country, causing damage but no casualties.

"This morning, two of Kuwait's northern land border posts were targeted in a criminal act of aggression involving two explosive-laden drones guided by fibre-optic cables, originating from the Republic of Iraq, resulting in material damage but... no human casualties," the military said in a statement on X.

After the Middle East war began on February 28, pro-Iran armed groups began claiming daily attacks on "enemy bases" in Iraq and the wider region, but said they were suspending their actions after a ceasefire was announced.

Gulf countries, however, have summoned Iraqi representatives to protest attacks from these groups even after the ceasefire came into place.

Along with the Gulf states, Iraq was dragged into the war between the United States, Israel and Iran, with strikes repeatedly targeting both US interests -- especially the embassy in Baghdad -- and pro-Iran groups in the country.