Over 1.2 million travelled from region as India issues fresh Iran advisory

The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a renewed advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid travelling to the country amid ongoing regional tensions and continued disruptions to international flight operations.

In a post on X, the mission strongly cautioned citizens against visiting Iran “by any mode,” citing persistent airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties affecting flights to and from the country. The Embassy also advised Indians currently in Iran to leave at the earliest, but only in close coordination with officials.

“Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land. Airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations,” the statement said.

The Embassy further emphasized that those already in Iran should exit through designated land border routes, strictly under its guidance. It warned against independently approaching border crossings without prior consultation. Emergency contact numbers and a consular email have been provided to assist citizens in coordinating their departure.

This advisory follows an earlier notice issued on April 8, which similarly urged Indian nationals to leave Iran “expeditiously” in view of evolving regional developments. Officials have reiterated that all exits must be planned and executed in consultation with the mission to ensure safety.