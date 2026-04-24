Trump says Lebanon and Israel agree to extend Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire by three weeks

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend a ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah by three weeks after talks at the White House on Thursday.

Trump said the meeting between the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to the United States, the second in the past week, went "very well," but during an Oval Office gathering he acknowledged that "they do have Hezbollah to think about."

The Iranian-backed group has opposed the talks, and since the initial ceasefire went into effect last Friday, there have been multiple violations by both sides.

Despite that, these were the first direct diplomatic talks in decades between Israel and Lebanon and represented a major step for neighboring countries that officially have been at war since Israel's inception in 1948. The initial 10-day ceasefire had been due to expire Monday.

"The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah," Trump said in a social media post. He added later in the Oval Office that he expects to meet in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the next couple of weeks.

Trump told reporters, while surrounded by the ambassadors as well as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that Israel has a right to defend itself "if they're shot at, and they will."

"We hope that together, under your leadership, we can formalize peace between Israel and Lebanon in the very near future," Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter said.

Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad thanked Trump "for all your effort to help and to support Lebanon." She referenced his "Make America Great Again" slogan when she said, "And I think with your help, with your support, we can make Lebanon great again."