Vermont prosecutor declines to charge six protesters arrested at South Burlington ICE raid

The Chittenden County state’s attorney said Wednesday she will not charge six protesters arrested during a federal immigration raid in South Burlington last month, a decision that state police leaders condemned.

State’s Attorney Sarah George said in a statement that in making her decision, she analyzed the cases to find where the harm was and who contributed to it. “I see the purpose of prosecution to be, in part, to heal harm caused by the person being charged,” she added.

Police and protesters clashed during a daylong U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at a Dorset Street house on March 11. ICE detained three people inside the house, whom federal judges have since released. The enforcement action was later found to have been triggered by a case of mistaken identity.

By the end of the standoff, six protesters were arrested — three by Vermont State Police and three by Burlington police — amid heightened tension on both sides in what was the first major enforcement action in Vermont during the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. In making the arrests, police cited offenses including disorderly conduct and assault on a law enforcement officer.

George said in the statement that she is confident that some protesters acted in ways that went “beyond civil disobedience into unacceptable and perhaps criminal behavior,” including the three people cited by Burlington police. She said she is also confident that there were some law enforcement officials “who agitated, who escalated, and who responded in a way that may be ultimately deemed legal, but was also unacceptable.”

“So to charge these six individuals with no criminal records, and expect that they bear the burden of all the harm caused that day — is not something I was interested in our office being a part of,” she wrote.

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison and Vermont State Police Director Col. Matthew T. Birmingham said they took offense at the suggestion that state and local law enforcement bear equal responsibility with the protesters for criminal behavior on Dorset Street. They condemned George’s action as “a disheartening decision that sets a dangerous precedent.”