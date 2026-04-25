Gunfire erupts in Mali as army battles ‘terrorist groups’ across key cities

BAMAKO: The army in junta-ruled Mali on Saturday battled "terrorist groups" it said had launched attacks across the west African nation stricken by more than a decade of jihadist conflict.

Witnesses reported fighting in the capital Bamako and other key cities in the landlocked nation where the military seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021.

An army statement said: "Terrorist groups, not yet identified, early this morning targeted certain points and barracks in the capital and the interior."

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. But jihadists had already tried last year to cripple the capital by cutting off its fuel supply.

Fighting was reported in Bamako, the northern cities of Gao and Kidal and the central city of Sevare.

Heavy gunfire was also heard at Kati, in the Bamako suburbs, where military ruler General Assimi Goita has his residence, witnesses said.

Kati residents put images on social media showing their homes destroyed. "We are holed up in Kati," one resident told AFP.

Helicopters buzzed over Bamako, notably around the international airport.

The streets of the capital were deserted amid sporadic firing, an AFP correspondent reported.