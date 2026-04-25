NetBlocks reports record-long Internet shutdown in Iran as isolation deepens

Iran has now endured a nationwide internet blackout for 57 consecutive days, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks, marking one of the longest digital shutdowns recorded in any country.

In a report released on Saturday, NetBlocks said the disruption—now extending beyond 1,300 hours—has significantly curtailed communication inside the country, cutting off citizens from the outside world and affecting both personal connectivity and economic activity. The organization described the shutdown as one that “stifles the voices of Iranians” and leaves families disconnected during a period of heightened regional tension.

The blackout was imposed following reported US and Israeli strikes on Tehran on 28 February. Since then, Iran has remained largely isolated digitally, with earlier warnings from monitoring groups suggesting the restrictions are unprecedented in scale and duration compared with previous state-imposed internet controls.

This latest outage follows a separate communications shutdown in January, which human rights observers have previously linked to efforts to limit visibility into internal unrest and state crackdowns.

While domestic communications remain heavily restricted, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been engaged in a series of diplomatic contacts in the region. During a recent visit to Pakistan, Araghchi met with Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, amid what observers describe as a deepening diplomatic stalemate between Tehran and Washington.

The visit took place under heightened security in Islamabad, with major roads sealed and the capital’s high-security Red Zone placed under tight control. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said he was pleased to host the Iranian delegation, expressing hope that the talks would contribute to regional stability and peace.

The diplomatic activity comes as US officials, including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, prepare for potential regional discussions with Iran. However, Tehran has publicly rejected the prospect of direct negotiations with Washington at this stage.