Pakistan PM Sharif meets Iran’s Araghchi in Islamabad as proposed US–Iran talks falter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday, even as plans to host a second round of US–Iran dialogue in the capital appeared to falter amid uncertainty over Tehran’s participation.

According to a statement released by the Office o Pakistan's Prime Minister on X, Araghchi arrived at the Prime Minister's House for discussions focused on the "situation in the region".

Significantly, the civilian leadership was closely flanked by the military establishment, with Pakistan Army Chief Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also participating in the talks.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi held a separate meeting with Munir, underscoring the military's dominant hand in Pakistan's foreign affairs amidst a deepening diplomatic deadlock with Washington.

While the Pakistani leadership rolls out the red carpet, the reality on the ground exposes a nation struggling to manage its ambitious mediation efforts.

In a bid to secure the visiting dignitaries, the host nation has placed its own capital under a "suffocating security lockdown."

Authorities have sealed off major roads and placed the high-security Red Zone under a strict cordon.

Yet, despite severely disrupting the daily lives of its citizens, Pakistan has failed to secure the one thing the lockdown was meant for, an actual meeting between the primary stakeholders, the US and Iran.