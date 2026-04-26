Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye named ruling party's candidate for 2027 election

ADDIS ABABA: Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye has been named his ruling CNDD-FDD party's candidate for a presidential election to be held next year, the party said on Sunday.

Ndayishimiye, 57, has been head of state of the poor East African country since 2020, taking over following the death of longtime leader Pierre Nkurunziza.

The CNFDD-FDD said in a post on X that Ndayishimiye was its choice to run for a seven-year mandate in the poll. No firm date for the election has been given.

Ndayishimiye reacted on X by thanking the party's members "for putting their trust in me".

"As you have already seen, with what we have done up to now, I pledge to continue the work we are doing, with all of you, so that all Burundi profits in peace," he said.

Ndayishimiye, a general and former ruling party head who held various roles under Nkurunziza, is the favourite going into the election.