Chernobyl marks 40 years since the disaster: five key things to know

Ukraine on Sunday marks the 40th anniversary of the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant -- the worst civilian nuclear disaster in history.

It comes four years into the Russian invasion that has put the plant once again under threat and raised risks of another radioactive catastrophe.

Here are five things to know about the disaster and the plant today:

Explosion

At 01:23 on April 26, 1986, a human error during a safety test triggered a blast in reactor number four at the Chernobyl nuclear plant in northern Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union.

The explosion tore the inside of the building apart, sending a plume of radioactive smoke into the atmosphere, with nuclear fuel burning for more than 10 days.

Thousands of tonnes of sand, clay and lead ingots were dropped by helicopter to contain the radioactive leak.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) determined the main cause of the disaster was "severe deficiencies in the design of the reactor and the shutdown system" combined with "violation" of operation procedures.

Radioactive cloud

In the following days, the radioactive plume heavily contaminated Ukraine, Belarus and Russia before spreading across Europe.

The first public alert came only two days later, on April 28, when Sweden detected a spike in radiation levels on its territory.

The IAEA was officially notified of the accident on April 30, but Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev did not publicly acknowledge it until May 14.

Thousands are estimated to have died as a result of exposure to the radiation, though assessments of the precise human toll vary.

A 2005 UN report put the number of confirmed and projected deaths at 4,000 in the three worst-affected countries. Greenpeace in 2006 estimated that the disaster had caused close to 100,000 deaths.

According to the United Nations, some 600,000 people involved in the clean-up operation -- known as "liquidators" -- were exposed to high levels of radiation.

The disaster raised public fears of nuclear energy, fuelling a surge in anti-nuclear movements across Europe.