Heavily-armed shooter opens fire during White House Correspondents’ dinner; Trump evacuated unharmed

WASHINGTON: A heavily armed man carrying multiple guns and knives opened fire outside the ballroom hosting the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, triggering panic and the evacuation of President Donald Trump and other top US leaders.
Authorities said the suspect, believed to be acting alone, has been taken into custody and charged.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said there was no indication of a wider conspiracy. “We have no reason to believe at this time that anyone else was involved… it does appear he is a lone actor,” she said, adding that there was no ongoing threat to the public.
The suspect was identified by law enforcement officials as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said he has been charged with firearms and assault offences. The FBI confirmed that the suspect is in custody.
One law enforcement officer was shot at very close range with what officials described as a powerful weapon, but was protected by a bullet-resistant vest and is expected to recover. Trump, who was present at the event, was uninjured.
The incident occurred outside the subterranean ballroom at the Washington Hilton, where hundreds of journalists, celebrities and senior officials had gathered for the high-profile dinner. Those in attendance included Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with other members of the administration.
As shots rang out, the Secret Service and other agencies rushed into action. Guests dining inside the ballroom ducked under tables as chaos unfolded.
“Out of the way, sir!” someone yelled, while others shouted warnings to take cover. Audible gasps spread across the hall as people realised what was happening, and hundreds of journalists began calling in updates.
From one corner of the room, a chant of “God Bless America” broke out as Trump was escorted off stage by Secret Service agents. He briefly stumbled, apparently tripping, but was quickly helped up and moved to safety.
Some attendees reported hearing between five and eight gunshots. The ballroom was immediately evacuated, with guests stepping over broken plates and glasses as they exited. Members of the National Guard took up positions inside the building, while authorities controlled movement, allowing people to leave but not re-enter.
Outside the hotel, security was rapidly intensified. National Guard personnel and other law enforcement officers flooded the area, and helicopters circled overhead as the situation was brought under control.
Authorities said the attacker was subdued by Secret Service personnel before causing further harm. According to officials, the suspect had been armed with multiple weapons at the time of the attack.
The dinner, which organisers initially attempted to resume after the disruption, was ultimately scrapped for the night and will be rescheduled.
The Washington Hilton has long hosted the annual correspondents’ dinner and typically remains open to regular guests during the event, with security primarily focused on the ballroom rather than the wider hotel. In past years, this arrangement has occasionally left other areas more vulnerable to disruptions, including protests and demonstrations in public spaces within the hotel.
In a video posted after the incident, Pirro said she had been evacuated from the ballroom following the sound of gunfire and that the Secret Service had taken control of the building. She added that Mayor Bowser and Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll were on their way to oversee the situation.
The attack comes amid heightened concerns over security at high-profile public events in the United States, though officials stressed that the swift response ensured the safety of those present and prevented a more serious outcome.