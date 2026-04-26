Heavily-armed shooter opens fire during White House Correspondents’ dinner; Trump evacuated unharmed

WASHINGTON: A heavily armed man carrying multiple guns and knives opened fire outside the ballroom hosting the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, triggering panic and the evacuation of President Donald Trump and other top US leaders.

Authorities said the suspect, believed to be acting alone, has been taken into custody and charged.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said there was no indication of a wider conspiracy. “We have no reason to believe at this time that anyone else was involved… it does appear he is a lone actor,” she said, adding that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The suspect was identified by law enforcement officials as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said he has been charged with firearms and assault offences. The FBI confirmed that the suspect is in custody.

One law enforcement officer was shot at very close range with what officials described as a powerful weapon, but was protected by a bullet-resistant vest and is expected to recover. Trump, who was present at the event, was uninjured.

The incident occurred outside the subterranean ballroom at the Washington Hilton, where hundreds of journalists, celebrities and senior officials had gathered for the high-profile dinner. Those in attendance included Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with other members of the administration.

As shots rang out, the Secret Service and other agencies rushed into action. Guests dining inside the ballroom ducked under tables as chaos unfolded.

“Out of the way, sir!” someone yelled, while others shouted warnings to take cover. Audible gasps spread across the hall as people realised what was happening, and hundreds of journalists began calling in updates.

From one corner of the room, a chant of “God Bless America” broke out as Trump was escorted off stage by Secret Service agents. He briefly stumbled, apparently tripping, but was quickly helped up and moved to safety.