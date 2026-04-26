Officer killed, another critically injured in Chicago hospital shooting

CHICAGO: A police officer died and another was critically injured after a man in police custody and receiving treatment at a Chicago hospital opened fire on them Saturday, according to officials.

"Officers transported an individual over to the Swedish hospital for an observation, at which time two of our officers were shot," Chicago police Superintendent Larry Snelling said at a news conference in the afternoon. "One was shot critically. It (the death) was pronounced. The second officer right now is fighting for his life in the hospital behind us."

The officer remained in critical condition Saturday evening, authorities said in a statement.

The suspect, who was not publicly identified, fled the Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital after the shooting at around 10.50 am. He was later detained and a gun was recovered, police said.

The hospital said its campus was placed on lockdown, and patients and staff at the health facility were safe.

"Today is a real difficult moment for our city. It's a tragedy," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said at the news conference. The city is providing mental health support services to police officers so they can do their jobs, he said.