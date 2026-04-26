Palestinians vote in local elections in West Bank and part of Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH: Palestinians voted on Saturday in the first elections held in part of Gaza in more than two decades, while tens of thousands of Palestinians cast ballots in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The vote in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah was a largely symbolic "pilot" election, officials said, part of the Palestinian Authority's effort to politically link Gaza and the West Bank. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, unpopular in the West Bank and frozen out of US-led postwar plans for ending Hamas rule in Gaza, hopes to establish an independent state in both territories.

Hamas did not field candidates in Deir al-Balah, which was damaged by airstrikes but spared an Israeli ground invasion in more than two years of war. More than 70,000 people were eligible to vote for the municipal government.

Though turnout was low, voters said they were driven to the polls amid a near-total absence of public services. There and throughout the West Bank, voting determines the makeup of local councils tasked with overseeing water, roads and electricity.

"I came to vote because I have a right to elect members to municipal council so they can provide us with services," said Ashraf Abu Dan in Deir al-Balah.

The West Bank turnout was near the level of previous local elections, surprising observers who expected that a low participation rate would signal apathy and eroded faith in elected office. Election officials reported a preliminary 53.4% overall turnout after polls closed and 22.7% in Deir al-Balah.

Results in individual races are expected on Sunday.

Voters said they wanted a say over local decision-making.

"Municipal laws need to be enforced so people feel there's justice," said Khalid al-Qawasmeh, a voter in the West Bank city of Beitunia.