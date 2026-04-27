Elderly Sikh man targeted in alleged hate-motivated assault in Canada

An elderly Sikh man was allegedly targeted in a hate-motivated assault in Woodstock, Ontario, on April 22, according to Woodstock Police Service.

Police said the man was walking along a sidewalk when he was approached by a youth who shoved him and shouted racist slurs, including telling him to “get out of my country.” Investigators believe the victim was targeted because of his ethnicity. The man did not suffer physical injuries.

After the incident, the suspect fled by jumping a fence onto the grounds of Turtle Island School before leaving the area. Authorities confirmed that no students were harmed.

The youth has since been arrested and faces multiple charges. Police said he was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media show the suspect repeatedly directing racist abuse at the victim.

“Acts of hate have no place in our community,” the Woodstock Police Service said in a statement, urging witnesses or victims of similar incidents to come forward. “We are committed to ensuring all members of the community feel safe and protected.”

The World Sikh Organisation also condemned the attack, calling it “unacceptable” and expressing concern that such incidents reflect a broader pattern. The group called for stronger systemic measures, including improved reporting, public education, and coordinated institutional responses.

It also encouraged anyone experiencing or witnessing hate incidents to report them to both police and community organisations.

(With inputs from PTI)