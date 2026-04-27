Iran FM Abbas Araghchi in St Petersburg after 'productive' Pakistan, Oman diplomacy

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has described his recent diplomatic engagements in Pakistan and Oman as constructive, as he arrived in St Petersburg for high-level talks with Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to Iran’s state news agency Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi said his visit to Islamabad was “very productive,” involving substantive consultations with Pakistani officials. Discussions reportedly revisited earlier developments and explored the conditions under which negotiations between Iran and the United States could resume.

Attention then shifted to maritime security during his subsequent visit to Muscat, where talks focused on the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi emphasized the shared responsibility of Iran and Oman as coastal states, noting that ensuring safe passage through the vital waterway has become a global concern. He stressed the need for coordinated action, given that both nations’ interests are directly tied to stability in the Strait.

According to IRNA, Tehran and Muscat reached a “high degree of consensus” on these issues, agreeing to continue technical-level consultations to safeguard regional stability.

Araghchi’s visit to Russia is part of a broader diplomatic push to align positions with key partners. In remarks cited by Al Jazeera, he said the trip aimed to deepen coordination between Tehran and Moscow on regional and international developments. He is expected to discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia and assess the latest situation during his meeting with Putin.

Russian officials have also confirmed the talks. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the meeting would address the intensifying regional situation, while Iran’s ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, noted that discussions would cover ceasefire prospects and broader diplomatic efforts.

The visit follows a series of coordinated diplomatic moves by Tehran. Notably, Araghchi’s flight to Russia carried the callsign “Minab 168,” a reference to victims of a reported strike in the Iranian city of Minab earlier this year.