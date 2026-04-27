Marred by controversy, light on reforms: Nepal's 'super PM' Balen Shah completes one month in office

KATHMANDU: One month into office, Nepal's "super Prime Minister" Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, finds himself navigating a mix of high expectations, early reforms, and mounting controversies.

Backed by a near two-thirds majority in Parliament, Shah assumed office on March 27 following the March 5 elections that rode on the momentum of a Gen Z-driven political wave in the Himalayan Nation.

His rise had sparked optimism among young voters and reform advocates, many of whom saw in him a break from Nepal's traditional political establishment.

In his very first cabinet meeting, Shah moved swiftly to endorse an ambitious 100-point governance reform agenda.

The plan promised structural changes, including downsizing federal ministries, merging financially burdensome boards and committees, and depoliticising civil servants and teachers. It also envisioned citizen-centric service delivery--passports, licences, and citizenship documents delivered through the postal system.

Further proposals included implementing recommendations from a commission led by Gauri Bahadur Karki, reviving underperforming projects, digitising investment and industrial services, and preparing a long-term energy export strategy.

Yet, even as the blueprint signalled intent, the first month of governance has been overshadowed by turbulence.