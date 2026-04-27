Pro-Khalistan supporters disrupts Diljit Dosanjh concert in Canada

CHANDIGARH: Pro-Khalistan supporters and sympathizers allegedly created unrest and raised anti-India slogans during a concert by Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh at Vancouver in Canada on last Thursday.

During Diljit Dosanjh’s "Aura-2026" concert in Vancouver on April 23, 2026, proceedings were briefly disrupted when pro-Khalistan sympathizers began waving flags and shouting slogans. Security personnel intervened to manage the situation, leading to brief, heated altercations before the demonstrators were successfully escorted from the venue.

Sources claimed that the protest was reportedly held by individuals who were identified as Pawandeep Singh Bassi and Mandeep Singh Ravi who are allegedly associated with the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SJF). The incident has drawn attention amid ongoing tensions linked to separatist activities abroad.

Reacting to the incident, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, associated with the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), claimed responsibility for the disruption and alleged that similar actions could take place at future shows during Dosanjh’s international tour.

The singer has previously been targeted by SFJ, with threats issued against him on multiple occasions. The latest incident adds to growing concerns over security at high-profile events involving Indian artists overseas.

The Canadian authorities have not yet issued a detailed statement on the disruption.

Sources said that the SJF has also reportedly released a video and poster allegedly labeling the singer as ``agent of BJP and RSS.’’

This is not the first time that Diljit Dosanjh has been targeted by the radical and hardliner groups. During his show at Perth in Australia last year pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by a small group of Khalistan supporters. These radicals have objected and threatened him after Diljit touched the feet of actor Amitabh Bachchan at at Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.